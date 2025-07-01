Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 599,257 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $4,658,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,511 shares of company stock worth $13,493,751 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $781.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

