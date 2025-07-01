Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,511 shares of company stock worth $13,493,751. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

