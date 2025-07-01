496 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

Mastercard stock opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.76.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

