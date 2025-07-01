Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Price

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

COOP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

Shares of COOP traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.55. 577,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,005. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

