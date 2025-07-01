JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $24.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. 1,305,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,192. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.