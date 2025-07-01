Comparing Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BigBear.ai and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 2 2 0 2.50 Accenture 0 6 14 1 2.76

BigBear.ai currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $370.71, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BigBear.ai and Accenture”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $158.24 million 11.72 -$295.55 million ($0.78) -8.16 Accenture $64.90 billion 2.92 $7.26 billion $12.56 24.11

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -121.31% -57.83% -15.71% Accenture 11.61% 26.55% 13.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accenture beats BigBear.ai on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

