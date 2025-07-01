Top Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – July 1st

Gibraltar Industries, Indivior, Innovative Industrial Properties, Turning Point Brands, Canopy Growth, SNDL, and Greenlane are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that cultivate, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis and related products. They enable investors to gain exposure to the financial performance of the legal marijuana industry. Their value is often driven by factors such as regulatory changes, market expansion and shifting consumer demand for medical or recreational cannabis. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 135,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 463,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,902. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 97,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $81.25.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,094. The company has a market capitalization of $225.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

SNDL (SNDL)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Shares of SNDL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 1,846,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.46. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Greenlane (GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Greenlane stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 525,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $474.42. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $16,350.00.

