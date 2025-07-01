Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – July 1st

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, Bitfarms, and Bitcoin Depot are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business activities are tied to digital assets and blockchain technology—such as cryptocurrency miners, exchange operators, wallet providers or firms holding significant crypto reserves. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market without owning coins or tokens directly. Like the underlying assets, cryptocurrency stocks can be highly volatile and are subject to regulatory, technological and market?adoption risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.54. 73,690,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,949,000. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 3,052,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,495. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,253,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $391.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 6,375,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,232,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $468.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.55. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

BTM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 922,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,133. The firm has a market cap of $311.84 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.73. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

