Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 1st

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SoFi Technologies, Mastercard, and Bank of America are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded financial institutions—such as commercial, regional or investment banks—that grant investors partial ownership in those firms. Their performance reflects the profitability of core banking activities (like lending, deposit-taking and fee-based services) and is sensitive to interest-rate movements, credit conditions and regulatory policies. Investors often buy bank stocks for dividend income and potential capital appreciation, though they carry risks tied to economic cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.62. 27,606,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,994,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.87. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $552.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $292.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,746,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,693,426. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $563.24. 1,334,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $513.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. 13,023,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,863,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Recommended Stories