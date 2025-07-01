Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.86, but opened at $111.64. Siemens Energy shares last traded at $112.19, with a volume of 17,081 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMNEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on SMNEY
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Energy had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Energy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Buy Trade Desk Stock Now and 1 Warning Sign
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Under the Radar Space & Defense Stocks With Huge Potential
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.