Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.86, but opened at $111.64. Siemens Energy shares last traded at $112.19, with a volume of 17,081 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMNEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion and a PE ratio of 495.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Energy had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

