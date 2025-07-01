Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.96. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 2,661,422 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rezolve AI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rezolve AI
Rezolve AI Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rezolve AI by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rezolve AI by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
About Rezolve AI
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
