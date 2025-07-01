Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.96. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 2,661,422 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rezolve AI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rezolve AI by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rezolve AI by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

