ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.25. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1,729 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
ThyssenKrupp Trading Down 6.4%
ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). ThyssenKrupp had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion.
About ThyssenKrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
