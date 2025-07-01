Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $8.73. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 2,817,287 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

