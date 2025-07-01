Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.35. Seven and I shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 37,815 shares.

Seven and I Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Seven and I had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seven and I Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven and I

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

