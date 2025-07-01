YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $7.71. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 11,184,189 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.