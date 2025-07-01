Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of U.S. Bancorp Call Options (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 23,500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 119% compared to the average daily volume of 10,735 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,621,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

