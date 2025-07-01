KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $16.06. KDDI shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

