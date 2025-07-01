Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.55, but opened at $43.16. Kenon shares last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 11,279 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kenon by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 1,139.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

