Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.91, but opened at $59.02. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 272,490 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 654.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,126,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,629,000 after buying an additional 2,819,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter worth $84,931,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 116.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,762,000 after buying an additional 1,443,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

