Aercap (NYSE:AER) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Head to Head Review

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aercap and Box Ships”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aercap alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aercap $8.00 billion 2.69 $2.10 billion $11.27 10.23 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Aercap has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aercap and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aercap 1 1 7 0 2.67 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aercap currently has a consensus target price of $119.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Aercap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aercap is more favorable than Box Ships.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Aercap shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aercap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aercap and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aercap 26.53% 13.84% 3.26% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aercap beats Box Ships on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aercap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. Further, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. The company had a portfolio of owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Box Ships

(Get Free Report)

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.