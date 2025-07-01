NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $240,269,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after buying an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after buying an additional 2,517,369 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

