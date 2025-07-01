Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0%

NEE opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

