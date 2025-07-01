Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 4.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.