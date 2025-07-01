Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 13.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in Eaton by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN opened at $357.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.99 and its 200-day moving average is $312.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

