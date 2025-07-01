Susquehanna Cuts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $44.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.