First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $25.50

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $25.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 199.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

