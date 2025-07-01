Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.