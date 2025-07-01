ABLE Financial Group LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ABLE Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VO opened at $279.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.97 and a 200 day moving average of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

