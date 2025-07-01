Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,538 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

