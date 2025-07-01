JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,434,000 after buying an additional 172,513 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

