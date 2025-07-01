West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $229,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

