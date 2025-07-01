iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.4%

IEFA opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.