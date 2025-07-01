Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE CVX opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.10. The stock has a market cap of $250.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

