Saxon Interests Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1%
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.19.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
