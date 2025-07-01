Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after buying an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,400,000 after buying an additional 11,569,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

