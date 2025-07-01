Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

AT&T Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.