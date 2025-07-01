Richardson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
