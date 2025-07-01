Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 77 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $232.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.