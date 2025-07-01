SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $145,278,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $214.49 and a one year high of $317.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

