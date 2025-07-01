Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $214.49 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.