Reviewing Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) & Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) and Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Group and Xinyuan Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A Xinyuan Real Estate N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Berkeley Group and Xinyuan Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Group 0 0 0 2 4.00 Xinyuan Real Estate 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.0% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyuan Real Estate has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Group and Xinyuan Real Estate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Group $3.18 billion 1.65 $489.30 million N/A N/A Xinyuan Real Estate $514.67 million 0.02 -$51.02 million N/A N/A

Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xinyuan Real Estate.

Summary

Berkeley Group beats Xinyuan Real Estate on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. It also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land and acquisitions of entities. In addition, the company provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services; offers landscaping, engineering and management, real estate consulting, leasing management, management consulting, and technical services; operates retail stores; and installs intercom systems. Further, it engages in the purchase, sale, lease, and brokerage of real estate; sale of construction materials; development and sale of robots; operation of internet platform for real estate property financing; and provision of electronic commerce and catering services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

