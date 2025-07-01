Contrasting Astronics (ATROB) & Its Peers

Volatility & Risk

Astronics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astronics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $795.43 million -$16.22 million -272.52 Astronics Competitors $3.44 billion $265.08 million 74.85

Astronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astronics. Astronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics -0.43% 18.45% 7.29% Astronics Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Astronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Astronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Astronics beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers to OEMs; and aircraft operators, such as airlines; suppliers to the aircraft operators; and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. Astronics Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

