Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.2% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $4,904,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $551.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.13 and a 200-day moving average of $503.87. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $552.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

