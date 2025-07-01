Promising Toy Stocks To Follow Now – June 30th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is a colloquial term for low-priced, small- or micro-cap equities that trade at only a few dollars (or even pennies) per share. Because they tend to have thin trading volume and limited financial disclosure, these issues can be extremely volatile and speculative. Many investors treat them like “toys,” trading them for quick gains rather than long-term investment based on fundamentals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $980.71. 765,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $434.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.05. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.76. 7,283,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,996,327. The stock has a market cap of $772.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.34. 1,420,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.88 and its 200-day moving average is $209.50. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.07.

