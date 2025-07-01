Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $107,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3%

MCD stock opened at $292.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

