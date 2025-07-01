CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,329,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

