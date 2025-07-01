Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

