Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 151 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 180,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

