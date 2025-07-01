DSG Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $440.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.