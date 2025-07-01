Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 113.4% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 58.0% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $298.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.43 and a 200-day moving average of $330.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

